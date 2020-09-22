Kendall Jenner Shares First Instagram Live For A Very Important Reason

“If you don’t like what’s happening in America right now, I honestly think this election is your last chance to change it,” noted Favreau, who is the former head speechwriter for President Obama. “Voting won’t elect a saviour, it won’t solve all our problems, but voting will give us a chance to do something about climate change, systemic racism, healthcare, and education. Voting will give us a chance to make sure that our politics isn’t as f**ked up as it is right now, and that we’re not all at each other’s throats like we are right now.”

Favreau also discussed the repercussions that occur when young people don’t vote.

“If you don’t vote, a bunch of other people who you don’t know will get to make hugely consequential decisions that will affect your life in serious ways. And those people will probably be older, and whiter and richer. They’re going to show up, no matter what, and so should you because you deserve to have a say in your own future,” he warned. “We actually have a lot of power, and if we actually use it by voting, starting with voting, we can completely transform politics, we can completely transform the country. So, young people just have to actually use the power that they already have.”

During their 13-minute long chat, Jenner and Favreau also discussed some of the biggest election issues, as well as informing viewers on how and where they can vote.

Kendall added: “If you check out votesaveamerica.com/kendall/, it is amazing. They have so much information, and I know that I’ve run there when I feel that I need some more information. You can actually register to vote there, so if you haven’t already, check it out!”