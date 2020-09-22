Ellen DeGeneres Reveals One Of Her Dogs Accidentally Broke Her Other Dog’s Leg

On her second day back for the new season of her daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres had some unfortunate news to share from her home.

“We have pets… we have dogs that run around like crazy, and there’s a lot of pet traffic when that happens. Sooner or later there’s bound to be an accident,” DeGeneres told her virtual audience in Tuesday’s monologue.

“Over the weekend, our dog Wally, she’s a little over a year, so she’s a puppy, she’s got a lot of energy. And she was running full-speed across the lawn,” she continued.

“Our dog Kid happened to be in the way and she just trampled over Kid, which is illegal because the speed limit is 25 when there’s a kid nearby,” Ellen joked. “So Kid was screaming in pain and we knew his leg was broken. It was awful, awful, awful.”

She then showed viewers a photo of Kid when he came home from the animal hospital, his left front leg wrapped in a cast.

“That’s his extra-long cast, so we can have all his dog friends sign it,” she quipped, noting that Kid has to wear the cast for 12 weeks.

“And of course, now Kid wants to sue Wally,” she added. “He’s already contacted the law office of Jacoby & Schnauzer.”

Back in 2018, DeGeneres’ wife, Arrested Development star Portia de Rossi, shared a photo of Kid lounging around their home.