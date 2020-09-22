‘Supergirl’ To End After Season 6

“Supergirl” is going on one final mission.

The superhero series, which follows the adventures of Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), will officially end after the upcoming sixth season, The CW, Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions announced Tuesday.

“Supergirl” will begin production on the final season at the end of September in Vancouver. Writers and producers are currently developing an exit plan for the series’ final chapter, which will consist of 20 episodes.

“Supergirl” debuted in October 2015 on CBS, where it aired for one season before making the move to its sister network, The CW. It was the third “Arrow”-verse show to premiere on the network in 2016, following “Arrow” and “The Flash”. It follows Kara, who was sent to Earth from Krypton as a teenager and raised by the Danvers family, and transformed into a superhero after embracing her powers, becoming National City’s protector.

“Arrow” ended its eight-season run in January and with “Supergirl” following close behind, the “Arrow”-verse will consist of “The Flash”; “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”; “Black Lightning”; “Batwoman”, introducing Javicia Leslieas Gotham’s caped crusader; and the forthcoming “Superman & Lois” spinoff past next year.

Season 5 starred Benoist (who announced in March she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Wood), Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood, with special guest star Jon Cryer. Former series regular Jeremy Jordan returned for a multi-episode arc.

In addition to “Supergirl”, The CW will also be saying goodbye to “Supernatural” after 15 seasons.

“Supergirl” will return in 2021 on The CW.

