Mark Wahlberg Donates 1.3 Million Face Masks To U.S. Schools

Mark Wahlberg is giving back to teachers and students across the United States.

The actor and his Performance Inspired brand teamed up with Accelerate‘s active lifestyle marketplace and community LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable face masks to schools across the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wahlberg shared a sweet video message to go along with the donation, thanking essential workers and teachers.

“You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities,” he said in the clip. “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. To show our support, my company Performance Inspired bionutrition has partnered with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country. Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and for your families and please know your efforts are much appreciated.”

He added, “God bless you, stay safe. Thank you and you’re always in my thoughts and my prayers.”

The three-ply masks went to schools in Bentonville, Ariz.; Boise, Ida.; Chicago; Cincinnati; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Lakeland, Fla.; Minneapolis; Portland, Ore.; Quincy, Mass.; Rochester, NY; Salisbury, NC; and Woonsocket, RI.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education,” Wahlberg said.