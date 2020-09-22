Sterling K. Brown Talks Zoom Reimagining Of ‘Friends’, Returning To ‘This Is Us’ Set

Sterling K. Brown paid a virtual visit to Global‘s “The Talk”, where he discussed Tuesday night’s live Zoom reimagining of “Friends”, in which Black actors will play the sitcom’s characters for a script reading.

In the online event, Brown plays Ross Geller while his wife, Ryan Bathe, will be Rachel Green. Gabrielle Union will host, with other stars to include Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.

“I’m a fan of the original. I’m friends with David Schwimmer. We got a chance to do ‘The People v. O.J. [Simpson: American Crime Story]’ together and I Iove him. And the idea of getting the chance to sort of tease him in a loving way is something that’s very appealing,” he explained.

“My wife is Black Rachel,” he joked. “She’s been obsessed with Jennifer Aniston and Rachel since the show [was] on the air. So now we get a chance to play it out on screen together. It should be fun.”

Meanwhile, Brown and his “This Is Us” co-stars returned to the set this week as the NBC drama resumed production after shutting down in March. “I am so excited,” admitted Brown. “Listen, when you have to go six months without doing that thing you love and then there is an opportunity to do it and safely, all the precautions that have been put in place – it’s one of the safest places that you can be.” RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Opens Up About His Own Mental Health Following Randall’s Emotional Episode On ‘This Is Us’ He also teased one of the upcoming season’s storylines, particularly the rift between his character, Randall, and brother Kevin (Justin Hartley). “It was kind of tense amongst the Pearson brothers,” he said. “You know in the future that these two brothers come together while they’re around their mom and she’s sick. So hopefully we get a chance to see how they build their way back to each other, but it’s not going to be easy.”