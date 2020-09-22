Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella Debuts Bold New Blue Hairdo

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella is showing off a new ‘do.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, debuting a stylish new look, including a shag haircut, fringe bangs and blue highlights.

Bella sported a chic pair of shades and a leopard print blouse, teamed with a black leather jacket.

While leaving the post uncaptioned, she did tag the jewelry brands NOTTE and July Child so followers could shop her look.

Bella rarely shares selfies to her page, as she mostly posts images of her artwork.

Bella keeps a low profile and mostly stays out of the spotlight, but she launched her clothing line BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) in 2018.

Cruise and Kidman welcomed Bella in 1992, just three years before the former couple adopted son Connor, 25.

The pair split in 2002.