First Look At New Socially Distanced Season Of ‘Shark Tank’

“Shark Tank” will be returning with its 12th season next month, and on Tuesday ABC served up a sneak peek at what the show will look like in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brief clip features Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec in the studio, with their chairs socially distanced.
The clip also features a brief shot of the Sharks getting their hair and makeup touched up, with the crew members wearing face masks.
Meanwhile, the show itself won’t be shying away from the pandemic, with its aspiring entrepreneurs sharing the challenges they’ve faced over the past few months.
“It’s been really difficult with COVID, scaling the business the way we want to,” says one entrepreneur, explaining, “But most importantly, how do we keep ourselves and our employees safe who are putting their heart and soul into this product?”
Meanwhile, the upcoming season will also feature two new guest sharks, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie and designer Kendra Scott, and will welcome back previous guest Alex Rodriguez and KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky.
The new season of “Shark Tank” kicks off Friday, Oct. 16.