First Look At New Socially Distanced Season Of ‘Shark Tank’

“Shark Tank” will be returning with its 12th season next month, and on Tuesday ABC served up a sneak peek at what the show will look like in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brief clip features Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec in the studio, with their chairs socially distanced.

The clip also features a brief shot of the Sharks getting their hair and makeup touched up, with the crew members wearing face masks.

