The Killers Rock ‘Monday Night Football’ With ‘Mr Brightside’ Rooftop Performance

The Killers took to the stage in their hometown of Las Vegas on Monday for a very special rooftop performance.

The band rocked this week’s “Monday Night Football” halftime show as the Raiders took on the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

“Hello, we’re The Killers,” said singer Brandon Flowers, introducing their hit song “Mr. Brightside”.

He continued, “It’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. I think we’ve got just the song for the occasion”

The band delivered their performance from a special purpose-built stage perched on a rooftop.

The Raiders may have taken home the win, but The Killers have found themselves on top of the charts thanks to their sixth album, Imploding the Mirage.

Flowers recently opened up to Forbes about writing music during lockdown.

“I was hitting the gym, I was doing my voice lessons, I was having suits made, I was getting ready for tour. And then everything just got shut down. And it was like, what do I do?” he said.

“So instead of going on tour, I went back to writing, and it was a pleasant surprise just because I had never done that before. I had already been working those muscles out, and songs just came a lot more naturally than usual.”

