‘Black Mirror’ Director Toby Haynes Takes Over Directing ‘Rogue One’ Spinoff Series Due To COVID Concerns

By Sarah Curran.

The forthcoming “Rogue One” spinoff series has a new director.

According to Deadline, Toby Haynes will helm the Disney+ series after Tony Gilroy dropped out for COVID-19-related travel reasons.

The outlet reports that New York-based Gilroy decided he would not be able to head over to the U.K. for the shoot amid the current pandemic, with British PM Boris Johnson telling citizens on Tuesday that the country may be heading for a second lockdown.

Instead, U.K.-based director Toby Haynes, who also worked on “Black Mirror” and “Utopia”, will take over Gilroy’s role.

The series is set to focus on “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna).

Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller will also star in the series, which is scheduled to begin filming next month.

