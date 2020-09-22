Filmmaker Lulu Wang Hits Out At Ron Howard’s Decision To Direct Biopic About Chinese Pianist Lang Lang

By Sarah Curran.

“The Farewell” director Lulu Wang is taking issue with Ron Howard’s decision to helm a new biopic focusing on the life of renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

The Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday that American filmmaker Howard would direct a movie based on Lang Lang’s memoir, Journey of a Thousand Miles. 

Wang took to Twitter to express her concerns.

“As a classically-trained pianist born in China, I believe it’s impossible to tell Lang Lang’s story without an intimate understanding of Chinese culture + the impact of the Cultural Revolution on artists & intellectuals + the effects of Western imperialism. Just saying,” wrote the Chinese filmmaker in a Tweet posted on Tuesday evening.

She continued, “I’m not saying this because I want to direct this movie. I do not. I just don’t think these are the artists to grapple w/ the cultural specificities of Northeast China where Lang Lang (and my family) are from. Or w/ the cultural aspect of the physical violence in his upbringing.”

Referring to criticism of Disney’s recent remake of “Mulan”, she added: “Have we learned NOTHING from Mulan? I haven’t said anything because yes representation and many people I love are involved, but I just have to. Just HAVE to. Because 2020 man… and I’m f**king exhausted.”

Meanwhile, others on Twitter pointed out that both writers on the project — Michele Mulroney and Kieran Mulroney — are white.

 

Journey of a Thousand Miles follows Lang Lang’s life from childhood to global stardom as one of the world’s most famous pianists.

