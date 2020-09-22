Filmmaker Lulu Wang Hits Out At Ron Howard’s Decision To Direct Biopic About Chinese Pianist Lang Lang

The Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday that American filmmaker Howard would direct a movie based on Lang Lang’s memoir, Journey of a Thousand Miles.

“The Farewell” director Lulu Wang is taking issue with Ron Howard’s decision to helm a new biopic focusing on the life of renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Wang took to Twitter to express her concerns.

“As a classically-trained pianist born in China, I believe it’s impossible to tell Lang Lang’s story without an intimate understanding of Chinese culture + the impact of the Cultural Revolution on artists & intellectuals + the effects of Western imperialism. Just saying,” wrote the Chinese filmmaker in a Tweet posted on Tuesday evening.

She continued, “I’m not saying this because I want to direct this movie. I do not. I just don’t think these are the artists to grapple w/ the cultural specificities of Northeast China where Lang Lang (and my family) are from. Or w/ the cultural aspect of the physical violence in his upbringing.”

Referring to criticism of Disney's recent remake of "Mulan", she added: "Have we learned NOTHING from Mulan? I haven't said anything because yes representation and many people I love are involved, but I just have to. Just HAVE to. Because 2020 man… and I'm f**king exhausted." Meanwhile, others on Twitter pointed out that both writers on the project — Michele Mulroney and Kieran Mulroney — are white.

