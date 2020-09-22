Liv Tyler Leaves ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Due To The Pandemic

Liv Tyler will not be returning to “9-1-1: Lone Star” for its upcoming second season.

It has been reported that the actress exited the show over the summer due to issues around travel amid COVID-19.

A source told Deadline that Tyler’s decision was based on concerns about travelling back and forth between her home in the U.K. and Los Angeles, where the Texas-set series films.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of ‘911: Lone Star,'” said series co-creator Tim Minear in a statement shared with the outlet.

“We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake,” he added.

Minear also revealed that Tyler’s character, Michelle Blake, will not be killed off, leaving the door “open for a return.”

Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Rafael Silva also star in the series, which is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.