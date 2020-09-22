11-Year-Old Canadian Singer Roberta Battaglia Floors ‘AGT’ Judges With Alessia Cara Cover

The stakes are high for the final batch of performers taking to the stage for Tuesday night’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”, the last chance to impress the judges before the new champion is crowned in Wednesday night’s finale.

The episode kicked off with a decidedly Canadian twist, courtesy of 11-year-old Toronto singer Robert Battaglia.

In fact, Battaglia’s song choice also paid tribute to her home and native land: “Scars to Your Beautiful” by her fellow Canadian Alessia Cara.

Her powerful voice and emotional performance earned a standing ovation from all three judges, with Heidi Klum telling the youngster she was “born to be a singer.”

Howie Mandel went even further, telling Battaglia that she’s the performer that everyone else needs to beat, pointing out that she’s been a fan favourite since her first performance.

Speaking of that first performance, check out Battaglia’s very first time on the “AGT” stage, when she blew the judges away with her audition, covering Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and earning Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer.