Kenadi Dodds Dazzles With Carrie Underwood Cover On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Final

Kenadi Dodds proved that she was in it to win it during Tuesday’s night’s “America’s Got Talent” final.

The talented teen delivered a breathtaking rendition of “Love Wins” by country superstar Carrie Underwood.

Judge Heidi Klum compared Dodds to Taylor Swift at the beginning of her career, while Howie Mandel said she “stepped it up” tonight to prove that she has what it takes to be crowned winner of the competition.

Sofia Vergara complimented the energy of the performance because Dodds made use of the stage rather than sitting at the guitar.

The singer has continually impressed the judges on “AGT” by performing her own original compositions.

The live results finale airs on Wednesday, Sept. 23.