Archie Williams Puts A Soulful Spin On A Beatles Classic For ‘AGT’ Finals

During this season of “America’s Got Talent”, Archie Williams has been adept at choosing songs that speak to his unique experience of being imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, released after serving 36 years when evidence emerged that cleared him.

For his “AGT” finals performance, Williams selected a powerful song to cover: The Beatles’ “Blackbird”.

The performance was an emotional one, particularly when Williams’ sang the lyrics “take these broken wings and learn to fly.”

The judges were moved, with Sofia Vergara telling Williams that this performance was his best of the season, while Heidi Klum said that he’d earned a special place in her heart.

Viewers will find out which act is selected this season’s champion when the “America’s Got Talent” finale airs on Wednesday night.