Sophia Loren’s Netflix Movie ‘The Life Ahead’ Lands Release Date, Her First Film Role In A Decade

At age 86, legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren is extremely choosy about the roles she takes on — so much so that she hasn’t acted onscreen since playing her own mother in her autobiographical 2010 TV movie “My House Is Full of Mirrors”.

However, the Hollywood icon is making a return to the screen in “The Life Ahead”, a new film that will make its debut on Netflix this fall.

According to Deadline, Loren plays Madame Rosa, a Jewish Holocaust survivor and former prostitute who now earns a meagre living by raising the children of prostitutes.

When she takes in 12-year-old Senegalese orphan named Momo, he steals her prized candlesticks. When she forces him to apologize, they wind up forming a close bond that changes both their lives.

“The Life Ahead” is based on a novel by French writer Romain Gary, which was previously adapted for the screen as 1977’s “Madame Rosa”. The film is directed by Loren’s son, Edoardo Ponti.

“I was always a big fan of the book by Romain Gary. When my son proposed the role to me, it was a dream come true. I jumped at the opportunity to make it,” Loren told Deadline. “First of all the story is so rich: it’s funny, it’s heartbreaking, it’s poetic but it’s also a story that is very timely as it deals with the importance of being seen and heard. It is also such a moving story of friendship between two characters that on the surface everything separates: race, religion, culture and generation, and yet they are two sides of the same coin. I loved portraying Madame Rosa. She is tough, she is fragile, she is a survivor. In many ways she reminds me of my own mother.”

“The Life Ahead” marks Loren’s third collaboration with her son. “It is a true gift working with a person who knows you as well as you know yourself, there is a shorthand, he gives me strength and security and he won’t give up until I give my very best,” Loren added. “With him behind the camera, I was free to give all of myself. This is an experience I will cherish forever both as an actor and as a mother.”

“The Life Ahead” premieres on Friday, Nov. 13.