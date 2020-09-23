Cristina Rae Leaves ‘AGT’ Judges Stunned With Pitch-Perfect Cover Of Imagine Dragons’ ‘Demons’

Cristina Rae nailed a cover of Imagine Dragons‘ “Demons” during Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” finals.

Rae, Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer act, hit note after note as she belted out the powerful lyrics, stunning on stage in a glittering dress.

The performance went down an absolute storm with the judges — Howie Mandel called her “the one to beat” in Wednesday’s results show.

Heidi Klum gushed, “My Golden Buzzer, I love you! Cristina Rae, save the best for last. I mean, I do love everyone and everyone is amazing, but you are the most amazing.

“You definitely have a light that cannot be dimmed. You sparkle, you shine. What was that [high note]? You are absolutely amazing. I wish nothing more than for you to get a million dollars tomorrow. Oh my God. Fingers and toes crossed, everything.”

Sofia Vergara added, “We have seen you become a star every week more and more. Did you even know that you looked so amazing in this outfit? Did you even imagine that you could look like that? It’s unbelievable. Those notes — I mean, what a song. It was perfection. I wish the best for you tomorrow.”

Mandel said, “All right, I’ll just say it: you sang about your kingdom and I’ll tell you, this is your kingdom. And from tonight, from my perspective? You are the queen. You are the one to beat. That’s my prediction. Watch tomorrow. You couldn’t have done better.”