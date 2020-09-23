Alec And Hilaria Baldwin’s Adorable Newborn Son Makes His ‘Ellen’ Debut

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s adorable newborn son Eduardo makes his surprise “Ellen DeGeneres” debut on Wednesday’s show.

The couple, who welcomed the little one on September 8, discuss why Alec stopped to get food on the way to the hospital while Hilaria was having contractions.

Alec insists, “Remember that scene in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and Sean Penn was hungry and ordered a pizza to the classroom? I was inspired by that, I ordered a pizza in the delivery room.”

Hilaria adds, “In his defence, it was my idea. Because the last two babies that I had I didn’t invite him until I was in labour until I got my epidural… he drives me crazy.

“This time around during COVID it was much more complicated and he had to come with me. So we’re walking around and my contractions start and I’m like, ‘You need to eat something because later on, I’m gonna kill you if you don’t eat something because I’m not going to be able to handle you.'”

DeGeneres also asks Alec about having five kids under the age of seven, with the 62-year-old actor sharing the perks of being an older parent.

Alec starts the appearance by urging DeGeneres to “keep going” amid the recent “toxic” workplace allegations.

He tells the host, “You are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business. We all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don’t you stop doing what you’re doing.”

Then, since Alec is the host of the hit ABC game show “Match Game”, DeGeneres plays a version featuring his kids called “Match Game: Baldwin Baby Edition”. See if he can correctly identify his own babies in the clip below.