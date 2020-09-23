Dan Levy Talks ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmy Sweep And Whether The Show Might Ever Come Back: ‘I Hope We Do’

The cast and crew of “Schitt’s Creek” are still feeling the love.

Following their big sweep of the Emmys Comedy categories on Sunday night, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy appeared on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about the experience.

Eugene said all the wins that night were “bizarre” and “surreal.”

Daniel, meanwhile, talked about the celebration party, which had to undergo a last-minute change when the Ontario government limited the size of private gatherings due to COVID-19.

“It was a two-parter, to be honest,” he said, adding that there was a “strange kind of vibe going into the evening” after some crew members had to be uninvited from the party.

Talking about her Emmy win, O’Hara said she didn’t expect it at all.

“Then it happened, and we went crazy,” she said.

Finally, Kimmel asked whether there was any chance of the cast and crew reuniting for more episodes.

“I guess it just depends on how much money people want to spend,” Daniel said, adding that there was “a kind of elegance about bowing out when people still care about you.”

He then added, “If we come back in some capacity, which I hope we do, it has to be deserving of everyone’s time.”