Brandon Leake Recites Emotional Poem About His Daughter During ‘AGT’ Finals Show, Leaves Howie Mandel Speechless

Brandon Leake was back with another incredibly powerful performance during Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” finals.

Leake recited a heart-wrenching poem about his daughter and how she changed his life; Howie Mandel, who pressed the Golden Buzzer for the contestant, said he’d once again been left “speechless.”

Leake is the first-ever spoken-word artist to compete for the show’s million-dollar prize.

RELATED: Brandon Leake Delivers New Spoken-Word Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Mandel said, “I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life, especially on this show. I’ve never really experienced poetry. You move people, you move the world, you move us more than anybody does. We get to know you like nobody else. When I think of what you’ve done, you took us on a journey.

“We met you and we found out you had a terrible loss at the beginning of your life and how you dealt with that. We found out what it was like to be a Black man today through the eyes of your mother. And then we found out now what it’s like to be a father… or how to deal with a single parent. You’re amazing. I know in 2017 you tried out for the show and we said no. I’m glad we said no because now more than ever you are more important and better than you will ever be. I love you, buddy.”

RELATED: ‘AGT’: Spoken Word Artist Brandon Leake Honours Breonna Taylor, George Floyd & More In Powerful Black Lives Matter Poem

Sofia Vergara added, “Like Howie said, this is a new experience for me and I have loved it. I have gone from the beginning to the end enjoying every time that you are here on this stage. It’s so meaningful. I think this was one of my favourite performances that you have done because it was very hopeful, it was to your baby. And I liked also that you for the first time were outside of the stage, that you were in that feeling of the streets.”

Heidi Klum shared, “What a beautiful gift to your daughter and what a beautiful gift to all of us you are. I truly believe that you deserve a show in Las Vegas and we as people, we deserve more artists like you — artists that speak the truth, artists that are humble because that really hits home and that is power. I want to thank you for being here.”

Find out if Leake did enough to win the latest season of the competition during Wednesday’s results show.