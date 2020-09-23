Daneliya Tuleshova Covers Sia’s ‘Alive’ And Blows ‘AGT’ Away

Power comes at any age.

On Tuesday night teen singer Daneliya Tuleshova took the stage to perform a cover of Sia’s “Alive”.

The 14-year-old from Kazakhstan stood against a fantastic forest backdrop and began singing softly.

But quickly she switched gears to show off her powerful vocals as she knocked the song out of the park.

Tuleshova is among the 10 finalists for this year’s “America’s Got Talent”, with the champion to be revealed on Wednesday night’s show, which will also feature performances from Blake Shelton, Usher, and more.