Sharon Stone Reveals Robert De Niro Was Her Favourite On-Screen Kiss: ‘It Was Pretty Fabulous’

Sharon Stone revealed which was her favourite on-screen kiss during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, alongside her “Ratched” co-stars Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Reacts To ‘Ratched’ Fan Theories And Talks Embracing Dark Roles

When asked by host Andy Cohen whom she’s loved and not-so-much loved locking lips with over the course of her lengthy career, Stone replied: “Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser.

“Maybe because I just held him in such extraordinary high regard and it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me. There was so much attached to it, but I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that, he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would have been [like], ‘Oh, yeah!’

“It was pretty fabulous, I don’t know if I could compare anything else to that, anything was kind of like ‘meh,'” she added.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Slams Anyone Not Wearing A Mask Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Simmer The F**k Down & Put One On’

Stone has also kissed Michael Douglas, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone on screen.

The “WWHL” episode also saw Paulson weigh in on some of the biggest “Real Housewives” fights, as well as Nixon discuss whether she thought Stone would be a good fit to play Samantha Jones in an upcoming “Sex and the City” movie.