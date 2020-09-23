Kelly Clarkson Does ‘Adore You’, Harry Styles

Kelly Clarkson adores this Harry Styles song.

Clarkson delivered another dose of Kellyoke goodness on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. This time, Clarkson covered former One Direction star Harry Styles’ “Adore You”.

“Honey (Ah-ah-ah)/I’d walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you/Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah),” she sings. “I’d walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you/Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do/Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do.”

Clarkson has covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.