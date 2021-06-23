Elton John will return to the stage in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.

On Wednesday, the Rocket Man announced the final rescheduled dates for North America on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. After announcing the European leg of his tour will resume on September 1, 2021, in Berlin, the tour will begin its North American leg in New Orleans on January 19, 2022, and end in November.

“I’m coming to you today with an announcement that I’ve been working towards, for well, all my life,” John said in a video on social media. “The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.”

It is with great excitement that I announce the final dates for my award-winning Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe. For pre-sale tickets, join the Rocket Club at https://t.co/D9tLnYGSJ2 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Uq2jPehSS1 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021

“I’m gonna go out in the biggest possible way,” he continues, “performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

John’s North American stops had previously been scheduled to kick off in Toronto in March of this year but were postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. The tour, which began in 2018, will now conclude in 2023 following a series of select stadium performances, yet to be announced.

RELATED: New Box Set Has Trove Of Rare, Unreleased Elton John Songs

It is with great excitement that we can announce Elton's return to the stage in North America on January 19, 2022. For more information, please visit https://t.co/CcJKU471U8 #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/M3qZrR5yYE — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 23, 2020

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour,” John says in the video announcement. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023.”

RELATED: Elton John And David Furnish Are ‘Proud’ To Support Anti-Racism #NoSilenceInMusic Letter

He continues: “Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

John will play two shows in Toronto on February 14 and 15, 2022, followed by two concerts in Montreal on February 18 and 19, 2022.