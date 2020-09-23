Kim Kardashian Admires ‘Ray Of Sunshine’ JoJo Siwa In ‘Time”s ‘100 Most Influential People’ List

Kim Kardashian has a lot of love for JoJo Siwa.

YouTube personality and multi-talented entertainer Siwa, 17, was named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2020. What’s more, she is the youngest person on the list. Kardashian, who once let Siwa “babysit” her daughter North, praised her in a statement to the publication.

“JoJo Siwa is a ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now,” the “KUWTK” star wrote. “As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail.”

“She’s a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever,” she added. “It’s no wonder my seven-year-old daughter North and millions of other children around the world adore her.

Kardashian also touched on the meeting between Siwa and North.

“When North met JoJo last year to fulfil her dream of being part of her YouTube channel, North got really shy,” Kardashian explained. “But JoJo, like a big sister, made her feel at home as they dressed up, danced, and made slime.”

“At some point, she’ll evolve and grow up a little bit, and that’s O.K,” she concluded. “The people who love and support her will always be there. Live in the moment. Have fun. Be yourself and surround yourself with people who will keep you positive.”