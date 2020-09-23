Kristin Cavallari Addresses Her Decision To Divorce Jay Cutler: ‘We Tried Really Hard For Years And Years’

Kristin Cavallari is speaking about her divorce from husband Jay Cutler after the pair announced their shock split back in April.

Cavallari and Cutler, who share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, were married for seven years and together for 10 before they announced they were ending their relationship.

“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals,'” Cavallari, who is releasing a new cookbook, True Comfort, on September 29, told People. “I was like, ‘If you guys only knew.'”

She explained how the marriage hit a crisis point during filming of the last season of “Very Cavallari”: “We definitely kept a lot of stuff private. Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show, which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that].”

The reality TV star insisted the split “didn’t happen overnight”: “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day. We have three kids together. He’s going to be in my life forever.”

Cavallari said of what went wrong, “Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy.”

Insisting her children are the most important thing to her and she’s planning on focusing on what she wants out of life now, Cavallari continued, “I’m proud for making this decision. It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around.”