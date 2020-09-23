Phoebe Waller-Bridge Gets Tribute From Taylor Swift In ‘Time’ ‘100 Most Influential People’ List

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is officially one of the most influential people of 2020.

In the new issue of Time magazine, the “Fleabag” creator and star is included in their annual list of the 100 people who made an impact on the world in the last year.

Taking on the task of writing about Waller-Bridge was Taylor Swift, who wrote about the now “iconic” photo of the TV creator lounging after the 2019 Emmys with her pile of awards while smoking a cigarette.

“But an image alone doesn’t evoke this kind of passionate response without a story behind it.” Swift wrote. “The reason this picture feels so good to see is that before this moment, there were seemingly endless drafts and rewrites and deadlines. There were countless times this writer was up at all hours of the night, not celebrating in the delicious glow of the light bouncing off her golden trophies, but racking her brain to try and stick a literary landing.”

Swift continued, “Sometimes all the puzzle pieces fall into place at the perfect time. A combination of razor-sharp instincts, killer wit and genuine care for the people she works with proved to be a winning hand. She is the executive producer and was a showrunner of the thrilling hit show ‘Killing Eve’. Her one-woman play ‘Fleabag’ was adapted into a show that turned her into everyone’s favourite self-sabotaging maker of mischief. (Phoebe has a habit of creating complex female anti­heroes in a way that seemed previously reserved for male characters.) And she co-wrote the screenplay for the new Bond film.”

Finally, Swift said of Waller-Bridge, “It’s magical to see that all the rehearsals, baby steps, false starts and dead ends can lead to an extremely driven and unfathomably talented woman unwinding in a lounge chair surrounded by her winnings. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and all that she has achieved is, indeed, a big mood.”