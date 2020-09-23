Report: ‘Toy Story 4’ Sued For Using Evel Knievel’s Likeness

“Toy Story 4” character Duke Caboom could go kaboom according to a new lawsuit filed by the alleged owners of Evel Knievel’s likeness.

A new lawsuit has been filed against Disney, Pixar, and a number of their subsidiaries, according to TMZ. The lawsuit was filed by K&K Promotions, which claims to own the image, likeness, persona, and brand of Knievel.

K&K Promotions asserts Disney sought no approval to use Knievel’s likeness in “Toy Story 4”. The lawsuit further alleges Disney instructed cast and crew to avoid using Knievel’s name during interviews.

Disney not only allegedly using Knievel’s likeness in “Toy Story 4” but also made money off merchandise.

Caboom, Canada’s greatest stuntman, is voiced by Keanu Reeves in the film. “Toy Story 4” seems to pay homage to Knievel’s famous stunt cycle toy from the ’70s.

“Toy Story 4” premiered in June 2019 to critical acclaim. The film boasts an all-star cast, which includes Reeves, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Joan Cusack, Betty White, and Bill Hader.