Watch The Trailer For Aaron Sorkin’s Star-Studded Netflix Film ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’

Already building buzz, the first trailer for Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin’s real-life legal drama “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” has arrived online.

Featuring an A-list ensemble cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance, Kelvin Jarrison Jr. and newly minted Emmy winner Jeremy Strong, “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” tells the story of the activists on trial following the protests that turned into a violent clash against the National Guard at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The organizers of the initial protest were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot leading to one of the most notorious legal battles in U.S. history.

Sorkin has been prepping the story since 2007 when Steven Spielberg was attached to direct the project. This will be Sorkin’s second time behind the camera following 2018’s “Molly’s Game”.

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7” lands on Netflix October 16.