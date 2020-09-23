Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’s Saved All Her Red-Carpet Looks For Daughter Apple: ‘She Loves To Play In My Closet’

Gwyneth Paltrow has a treat in store for her daughter.

Paltrow revealed in a new interview with People that 16-year-old Apple loves beauty, telling the mag how she’d saved some of her best red-carpet looks for the teenager.

The actress described Apple as a “beauty queen” and said, “She is glamorous in a way that I’m not.”

“She’s very, very into makeup, which I’m not,” the Goop founder shared. “She knows how to do it perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She’s a beauty queen.”

Paltrow, who shares Apple and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin, continued: “She loves to play in my closet.

“I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red-carpet look I have saved for her.”

Over lockdown, Apple has been helping her mom model some of her clothing. Last month, Paltrow shared snaps of her mom Blythe Danner, and the teen promoting the G. Label Dress Collection.