Jonathan Bennett To Star In Hallmark Christmas Movie About Gay Couple Trying To Adopt

Hallmark is going to have a very diverse Christmas.

On Wednesday, the channel announced the new movie “The Christmas House”, starring “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett.

The film will feature a storyline about a gay couple trying to adopt a child.

The movie, which premieres Nov. 22, also stars “One Tree Hill” actor Robert Buckley, “In the Dark” actress Ana Ayora, Sharon Lawrence, Brad Harder, and legendary character actor Treat Williams.

“Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives and families,” Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Network, told “Good Morning America”. “Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.”