Corey Gamble Hilariously Weaponizes Puppy Against Kris Jenner On ‘KUWTK’

Corey Gamble is using his puppy’s cuteness against Kris Jenner.

In a new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” clip, Gamble reveals he is doing all the work to raise the couple’s puppy Bridgette. However, he has a plan to shift power dynamics.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Admires ‘Ray Of Sunshine’ JoJo Siwa

“Kris is the one that wanted the dog, but I’m doing 99.7 per cent of all dog duties,” Corey vents in a confessional. “So, what I think I got to do now is, all the attention that I used to give Kris, I think I gotta just give it all to Bridgette.”

Gamble goes to great lengths to make Jenner jealous of the dog. He insists the puppy join them for lunch. When they arrive at the restaurant, Gamble opens the door for Bridgette but not for his girlfriend.

“Let me get your door, my little sweetheart,” Gamble tells the puppy. Jenner chimes in, “What happened to my door?” When Jenner finally notes she has “competition,” Gamble goes in for the kill.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Can’t Deal With ‘KUWTK’ Ending

“Competition? No one comes before Bridgette,” he proclaims. “There’s Bridgette, then the world. She’s number 1 and you’re Kris.”

Currently in season 19, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m ET/PT on E!