Dolly Parton Confirms Those Longtime Tattoo Rumours: ‘They’re Tasteful’

Dolly Parton has been in the spotlight for over 60 years, but she’s kept her personal life fairly private – until now.

The country superstar is giving fans some inside info on some hidden tattoos.

The icon, 74, chatted with People magazine, ahead of the release of her upcoming Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas and her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, and she spilled the tea on her ink.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Salutes Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire & More Women In Country Music With Powerful Tribute Medley

“I do have some tattoos, that’s true,” Parton explained, referring to the longtime rumours that she has body art. “But they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl.”

“My tattoos are pretty, they’re artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement,” she continued. “Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have. I was very sick for a while and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indention in my side and I didn’t like it because I’m so fair that scars turn purple on me.”

Adding, “I like to make positives out of negatives. I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Puts Her Own Spin On The Christmas Classic ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’

Parton also opened up about being a feminist icon.

“I see it as a compliment, yes,” the “Jolene” singer explained. “I have never been willing to take a back seat to anybody because I was female. I just don’t like labels. I suppose I’m a feminist if it comes to saying I’m glad to be feminine.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas drops Oct. 2, while Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics hits bookshelves on Nov. 17.