Drew Barrymore Compares Stephen Colbert’s Former Persona To A ‘Chris Evans’

Stephen Colbert and Drew Barrymore reference that Chris Evans NSFW photo leak as the talk-show host appears on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” Wednesday.

The pair discuss the items on their desks before Barrymore asks Colbert about his alter ego, the host of the satirical Comedy Central program “The Colbert Report” from 2005 to 2014.

“The Late Show” host shares, “No, this is me, the old guy was kind of like a confession of my insecurities and also my sort of I don’t know appetite anybody may have if they just gave into their ego completely.

“If they just gave into every indulgence like I have to be the most important person, I have to be the thing that everything is about, I can never be wrong, you have to love me. All of those things are always kind of nagging at, at least my mind, it’s like a confession of weakness the old character.

He continues, “All these indulgences of selfishness that your psyche is always asking you to give in to. The great thing about the old show is that I could piggyback on his desires and his ego and pretend they weren’t my own but really it was just a mask you could wear to confess. I think people maybe recognized that in themselves and maybe that’s why they didn’t consider him, I can’t use the word on daytime. It’s not a nice part of your body.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron And Drew Barrymore Open Up About Tumultuous Upbringings And Why They Haven’t Dated Anyone In Over Five Years

This prompts Barrymore to joke, “It’s a Chris Evans,” before Colbert adds: “Yeah, poor Chris Evans. So handsome and fit, I feel so sorry for him.”

“The old show,” he says, “I couldn’t actually, sometimes you’ve just got to come around, even the little mask that you wear as the persona of a host, come around and just speak to the audience, especially when things are particularly dark like they are right now.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton Bond Over Time In Solitary Confinement In Emotional ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview

Barrymore and Colbert also mention Evans and his unfortunate photo sharing incident again later on in the interview, after the actress asks Colbert about when it’s okay and appropriate to be funny.

The host gives a lengthy answer about comedy always being appropriate unless you’re making light of someone else’s tragedy, before Barrymore says: “You know how and when and where to lead us into the light and humour, and where to be sacred.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.