Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini Among Top CMT Music Award Nominees

The nominations for the 2020 CMT Music Awards are in.

The artists leading the pack with the most nods are Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett.

Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion also earned multiple nominations.

The Chicks are also on the board with multiple nods, their first nominations since 2007.

Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani are among those celebrating their first-ever CMT nominations. Halsey is nominated alongside Ballerini for their performance on “CMT Crossroads”, while Stefani’s duet with Blake Shelton earned her a nod.

Take a look at all the nominees below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From “CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde” – “One Night Standards”

From “CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs” – “Brand New Man”

From “CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young” – “Drowning”

From “CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini” – “Graveyard”

From “CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt” – “Fancy”

From “CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton” – “Tell Me When It’s Over”

Fans can vote for their favourites right here.