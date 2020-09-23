Alyssa Milano Denies Calling The Cops On Teen Allegedly Hunting Squirrels With An Air Rifle

Alyssa Milano is making clear that she’s not in the habit of calling the police on strangers.

On Tuesday, the “Charmed” actress sent out a tweet addressing claims that she had called the cops on a teenager who had been allegedly hunting squirrels with an air gun on her property.

As Milano, who is a supporter of the movement to “defund the police,” explained in her tweet, it was actually her neighbour who called 911 “after seeing a person dressed in black holding a rifle behind my home where I live with my young children and husband.”

There were tweets sent out literally while we were in lockdown that make me feel it was all a set up. The disinformation campaign has begun. Vote. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/lXT2BjC4WM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2020

She added that her husband, Dave Bugliari, did make a follow-up call to the police to check on the status of the officers’ arrival, and that they showed up while he was still on the line.

Milano called out “rightwing media & trolls” for targeting her over the 911 call, but praised the police officers for making her family feel “safe and secure.”

She added, “These are exactly the type of situations that police officers are trained for and should be responding to, and we will always support police having the resources they need for appropriate policing.”

The actress continued, “We’re love to see equally trained non-police professionals respond to addiction and mental health crises and non-violent events so that these brave officers can do the jobs they are so good at handling, as they demonstrated this weekend.”