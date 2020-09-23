Alanis Morissette Is A ‘Huge Fan Of’ Tegan And Sara, ‘Obsessed With Janet Jackson’

Alanis Morissette is raving about her fellow women in the music industry.

Morissette, 46, shared her eclectic playlist with fans on Alanis Radio. During the program, Morissette expressed her appreciation for fellow Canadian singers Tegan and Sara.

“I am huge fans of [Tegan and Sara] on a lot of levels,” the Jagged Little Pill singer said. “Musically and activismly, just big hearts, big brains, big passion and power, and I love them. I especially love ‘Closer’ from their album Heartthrob.”

Morissette also gushed over Janet Jackson.

“I have been obsessed with Janet Jackson for as long as I can remember,” she shared. “I remember having gone to see her perform when I was 15 in Toronto, and there was something about having watched her perform that day that just kind of put a spell on me, and I think I was with my manager at the time.”

“I remember turning to him and saying… basically said something along the lines of, ‘I now am very clear about what I want to do with my life,'” she concluded.