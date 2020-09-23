Kim Cattrall Insists She Doesn’t Have Any Regrets About Past Sarah Jessica Parker Comments

Kim Cattrall is seemingly done talking about her alleged feud with former “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cattrall was asked about Parker during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, telling the publication: “Everything is on Google, so I encourage you to Google it, about anything that I’ve said. I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets.”

Cattrall has openly commented on her relationship with Parker, previously admitting back in 2017 that she was never friends with any of her “SATC” co-stars.

She then took aim at Parker after she wrote a comment on Cattrall’s Instagram post paying tribute to her brother, who passed away suddenly in 2018. Cattrall accused Parker of “exploiting” her family’s tragedy.

The “Filthy Rich” star went on to say of moving on after “SATC” and the kind of roles she was getting: “In America, I was being cast as a character of a certain likeness to Samantha. In England the casting opened up to a lot of possibilities, which I was really happy to take on.”

RELATED: Kim Cattrall Talks Moving To Canada With Boyfriend Russell Thomas

She added of the show, “I don’t think anybody really knew what it would become, or how it would be at that moment [part of the] zeitgeist — to open up doors… for women to express themselves in a very honest, forthright way about how they felt about sexuality, or how they even interacted with their girlfriends in a real way.”