George Clooney And More Celebs React After Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts One Police Officer In Connection To Breonna Taylor’s Death

A memorial to Breonna Taylor, placed in Jefferson Square Park, is photographed in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on September 23, 2020 as the city anticipates of the results of a grand jury inquiry into the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot by the Louisville Metro Police Department in her apartment earlier this year. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

A grand jury announced that Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron scheduled a news conference in the capital, Frankfort, to discuss the grand jury’s decision.

Protesters have consistently pressured him to act, and celebrities and pro athletes had joined them in calling on the attorney general to charge the police who shot Taylor. At one point, demonstrators converged on his house and were charged with felonies for trying to intimidate the prosecutor.

A Republican, he is the state’s first Black state attorney general and a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been tagged by some as his heir apparent. His was also one of 20 names on President Donald Trump’s list to fill a future Supreme Court vacancy.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Cameron’s office had been receiving materials from the Louisville Police Department’s public integrity unit while they tried to determine whether state charges would be brought against the three officers involved, he said.

Before charges were brought, Hankison was fired from the city’s police department on June 23. A termination letter sent to him by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the white officer had violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March.

Hankison, Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.

Walker told police he heard knocking but didn’t know who was coming into the home and fired in self-defense.

On Sept. 15, the city settled a lawsuit against the three officers brought by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, agreeing to pay her $12 million and enact police reforms.

Protesters in Louisville and across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months. The release in late May of a 911 call by Taylor’s boyfriend marked the beginning of days of protests in Louisville, fueled by her shooting and the violent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Several prominent African American celebrities including Oprah and Beyoncé have joined those urging that the officers be charged.

Following the Grand Jury’s decision, many celebrities took to social media in reaction.

George Clooney said in a statement: “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by three white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”

Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Sending love to Breonna’s family. To Louisville. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) September 23, 2020

Wow is twitter censoring tweets about Breonna Taylor rn??? Where did my tweets go? — JoJo. (@iamjojo) September 23, 2020

What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren't even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment….. — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 23, 2020

my heart is broken for the family of Breonna Taylor. once again we’re left with nothing that they try to make seem as something 💔 — Ella Mai (@ellamai) September 23, 2020

I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice. https://t.co/1Vu1zwetVi — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 23, 2020

This is not justice. This is cowardly bullshit. ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR. https://t.co/BvObPVuChf — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. This result is a disgrace and an abdication of justice. Our criminal justice system is racist. The time for fundamental change is now. https://t.co/IPmO9upXbK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 23, 2020

This is a sad day for America and for justice. Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor's murder, and her family deserves much better. This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd. Black Lives Matter. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) September 23, 2020

Please pray for Breonna Taylor’s family and send them strength. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 23, 2020

"To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time." James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/CUcRcEsXCE — COMMON (@common) September 23, 2020

Praying for Breonna’s mother and family. Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 23, 2020

Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive! pic.twitter.com/EarmBAhhuf — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankinson, one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers, was NOT charged with murder, but with wanton endangerment. This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. That’s one year for each bullet fired into her sleeping body. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. #JusticeForBreonna — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 23, 2020

😒 Grand jury indicts one officer on criminal charges in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/f5jUOlBbL4 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🏛️7️⃣7️⃣ (@alexisohanian) September 23, 2020

Society continues to regress as racial inequality remains prevalent. Prayers for the family of Breonna Taylor. I can’t even imagine the pain y’all continue to go through. Praying for change and peace always! 🖤 #BLM — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) September 23, 2020