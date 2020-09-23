Kelly Clarkson Reveals Origins Of Eye Patch: ‘It Got Infected’

Kelly Clarkson is finally dishing on her new accessory.

Clarkson hosted an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” sporting an eye patch. At the time, she told guest Common, “I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today.” Common loved the aesthetic, telling Clarkson, “You look fly with your pirate.”

The “American Idol” alum later told Los Angeles’ “California Live” that she suffered an unexpected eye infection.

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like ‘Hitch,’ you know that movie?” she said. “When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot ‘The Voice,’ a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin.”

Clarkson actually taped several episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with her eye patch; however, the episodes were not filmed in order.

“We did six shows total because we did two shows a day. Three days I had to wear a patch. Those are not consecutive, man,” she concluded. “I’m gonna randomly be wearing a patch, like on a random Tuesday and people are going to be like, ‘She needs to figure out her eye situation.”