Life For Deaf College Students Gets The Spotlight In ‘Deaf U’ Trailer

Viewers are about to get an unprecedented window into life for the deaf community.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “Deaf U”, a new documentary series following students at Gallaudet University, a private college for deaf and hard of hearing people in Washington, D.C.

The tight-knit group of friends navigate the challenges of school, hookups and college life together.

“The women here are just wow,” one student comments in the trailer. Notably, the university has an enrolment of 700 women, with only 300 men, according to The Wrap.

“People think I’m a f**kboy,” another responds. “If you talk and act like one, you probably are one!”

“Deaf U” premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix.