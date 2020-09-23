Radiohead Frontman Thom Yorke Marries Girlfriend Dajana Roncione In Italy

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke is now living the married life.

Yorke tied the knot with girlfriend Dajana Roncione on Saturday at the Valguarnera in Bagheria, Sicily, reports Italian Vanity Fair.

The singer, 51, and Italian actress, 36, did not have a dance floor and provided the 120 guests with masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The catering staff reportedly took COVID-19 tests prior to the event, reports La Repubblica.

“Despite all the difficulties caused by the global pandemic, we are proud and happy to get married here in Sicily. Sicily is Dajana’s native island,” Yorke told Vanity Fair ahead of the nuptials. “In these strange times, our wedding can be a small celebration, with our friends and family, of Sicilian culture and its way of life.”

It is believed fellow Radiohead members Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway were all invited.