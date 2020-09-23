Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey Recreate Viral Lip Syncing Meme

Oprah Winfrey is bringing back one of her viral moments.

After virtually interviewing Mariah Carey for “The Oprah Conversation” ahead of the release of her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, the pair recreated the hilarious moment where Lady O attempts to sing along to one of the singer’s hits.

The original clip is from Carey’s 2005 performance of “We Belong Together” on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”. But what caused the appearance to go viral was the camera catching Winfrey not knowing the words to the iconic song.

But 15 years later, Winfrey still doesn’t know the words… or at least, she pretends she doesn’t for the recreation.

“I may not have known the words back then 🥴 but after 10 interviews together, I now know the FULL meaning of Mariah Carey,” Winfrey captioned the clips. “On this episode of ‘The Oprah Conversation’, the world’s most fascinating star speaks her truth for the first time in her memoir #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey. We talk about the real meanings behind her songs, her famous marriages, and the lasting imprint her traumatic childhood has on her own life.”

Carey’s episode of “The Oprah Conversation” airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 on Apple TV +.