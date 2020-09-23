Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Are ‘Truth Seekers’ In New Supernatural Comedy Series

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are back with a supernatural comedy series, just in time for Halloween.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer for “Truth Seekers”. The show is the latest collaboration from the “Three Flavours Cornetto” trilogy on-screen duo of Pegg and Frost (“Shaun of the Dead”, “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End”).

“Truth Seekers” pits part-time paranormal investigators against a conspiracy that could doom all of humanity. The series is written by Pegg, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and also boasts actors Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy and Susan Wokoma.

“Truth Seekers” premieres Oct. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.