Tyra Banks Shoots Down Engagement Rumours: ‘It Is Just A Ring’

Last month, a report in Page Six sparked rumours that Tyra Banks and boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin had secretly become engaged after photos emerged in which the “Dancing With the Stars” host was wearing “what appears to be a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.”

Banks, 46, appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tamron Hall Show”, and shut that rumour down.

“They’re talking about the ring,” Banks told Hall, via Page Six. “The ring is a crab. It’s shaped like a crab… and it’s an opal, not a diamond.”

Banks, appearing virtually, was not wearing a ring on that particular finger.

“It is not a crab opal engagement ring,” she declared. “It is just a ring.”

According to Banks, she found it both “funny” and “annoying” to read the incorrect reports that her beau had popped the question.

“The press gets it right sometimes but a lot of times they’re bored,” she added.