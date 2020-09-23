Ryan Reynolds Shows Interest In Buying English Soccer Team Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds is looking into investing in an English soccer team.

On Wednesday, the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board, which runs the former EFL team, announced that Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” actor Rob McElhenney have been in talks to purchase the English “football” club.

In a statement, Wrexham said, “Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC… In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.”

While details of the duo’s investment remains unclear, Reynolds hinted at the purchase on Twitter.

Responding to a tweet from 2012 that read, “You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham,” Reynolds said, “Yep, you never know.”

He later added, “I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.”

Wrexham last took home the FA Cup in January 1992.