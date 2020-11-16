Ryan Reynolds Talks Taking Over Welsh Soccer Team Wrexham A.F.C.: ‘We Are Humbled And We Are Already Getting To Work’

Ryan Reynolds is officially investing in a Welsh soccer team.

The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board, which runs the former EFL team, previously announced that Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” actor Rob McElhenney had been in talks to purchase the club.

According to Sportico, the actors have promised to invest at least $2.64 million into the club’s infrastructure as part of the takeover.

“These are two very successful people who have done great things on-screen and some great things off-screen,” said Spencer Harris, the club’s director. “They’re really interested in taking something with real potential, which this club has, investing in it, molding it and watching it grow. That journey is their ultimate motivation, and part of what they want to do is document that journey as they go. But I think it’s more about that journey.”

Reynolds marked the occasion by sharing the team’s insignia on Twitter.

In a statement last week, Wrexham said, “Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC… In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.”

Responding to a tweet from 2012 that read, “You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham,” Reynolds said, “Yep, you never know.”

He later added, “I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.”

Reynolds and McElhenney then spoke about their plans to take over the team during a virtual supporters’ trust meeting Sunday.

It’s thought the club could star in a Netflix-style documentary.

Just Ryan Reynolds saying he wants Wrexham FC to become a "global force" pic.twitter.com/nPExVAQ4tq — Dan Salisbury-Jones (@dsj_itv) November 8, 2020

Reynolds said, according to the Guardian: “We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible – as many games as I can make. We want to have a pint with the fans. You’ll be fed up of us! We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force.”

McElhenney added: “The Racecourse hasn’t been full for a while. I have a vision of the Racecourse being full again. I’ve seen how packed it used to be in ’77 – I’ve been watching a lot of films about that and I want it to feel like that again. We want to pack that stadium again. Ryan is much more responsible in his business life but I get so excited by possibilities and what it could be. I want people to be so excited to watch the rise of the club and the Racecourse.”

The meeting took place after trust members voted 95 per cent in favour of holding talks with the pair.

Wrexham, who have been fan-owned since 2011, will now ask members to vote for or against Reynolds and McElhenney taking over the club.

Voting is set to start on Monday and run until November 15. A vote of 75 per cent in favour of the pair’s takeover is needed for it to be approved.