Andy Cohen Sets The Record Straight On Teddi Mellencamp’s Dismissal From ‘RHOBH’

Andy Cohen took to the satellite airwaves of his SiriusXM Radio Andy channel on Wednesday to address rumours that Teddi Mellencamp being let go from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was connected to the online controversy over her accountability coaching business, All In with Teddi.

“Teddi Mellencamp released what I thought was one of the most no-BS I’m-leaving announcements on record,” he said, playing audio of her announcement.

“I recently found out my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” Mellencamp shared. “I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best’ — nah! Not gonna do that. That’s not who I am.”

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Why She’s Out

Cohen praised her statement. “That was really good. That was good… She’s an accountability coach. So she checked herself, you know, but I have to say it’s so wild when you, everyone has just been through it. The year, like it’s not many people for whom this year has been a good year, but she had, I mean, she has had some major health stuff with her kids. So I really, you know, I was, I was watching that thinking, wow, she’s been through it health-wise with her kids,” he said.

“Now this there’s a whole controversy online about her business. That’s going on now. Well, well, I just want to, I want to say people are speculating that the online chatter about her business led to her dismissal. And I just want to say, because I think it’s important that one had absolutely nothing to do with the other,” he confirmed. “And I actually would have liked to see her respond to her critics on the show.”

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Gets Choked Up Addressing ‘Upsetting’ Backlash Of Her Weight Loss Program

He added: “I know nothing by the way about her business, but I will say that Jeff Lewis and team, um, I actually, I was tuning in the other day and they were talking about it. I remember them saying this, they went through the all-in program and they did not have bad things to say about it… I don’t know anything about it. Um, but I did just want to clear that up. And of course I wish her well and I like, I liked that announcement.”