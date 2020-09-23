Trisha Yearwood Debuts ‘I’ll Carry You Home’ Music Video Days After ACM Awards Performance

Trisha Yearwood has a brand new music video.

The country music icon, 56, debuted an emotional “I’ll Carry You Home” visual just days after performing the track at the ACM Awards.

RELATED: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Test Negative For COVID-19 After Possible Exposure

“‘I’ll Carry You Home’ is almost like a prayer,” Yearwood said, reports The Boot. “For me, it’s very much about the people in my life that have my back, and also my strong spiritual belief that God’s got me, no matter what. I believe that. It’s really like a prayer.”

RELATED: Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Cover Bob Seger, Bill Withers & James Taylor During Hour-Long Livestream

She added, “It’s just one of the most beautiful songs that I’ve heard.”

“I’ll Carry You Home” is off her latest record, Every Girl.