‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Faces ‘Prolonged Recovery’ After Impaling Hand In Bowling Accident

Buddy Valastro has a long road ahead of him as he recovers from a freak accident he suffered in his home’s bowling alley.

The “Cake Boss” star shared a photo of himself on social media, lying in a hospital bed with his right arm elevated in a huge cast.

“I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago… What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes,” he wrote in the caption.

A rep for Valastro told People that the accident occurred while the family was bowling.

“There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident,” said the rep.

“After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit,” the rep added. “Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2-inch metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.”

After a few minutes, Valastro’s teenage sons — Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13 — used a reciprocating saw “to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine,” the rep explained.

Since then, Valastro has undergone two surgeries, and is currently recovering at home after being released from hospital on Wednesday.

“It will be an uphill battle as it’s Buddy’s dominant right hand,” the rep added, “and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy.”