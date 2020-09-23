Jenny McCarthy Dishes On Hubby Donnie Wahlberg’s Virtual Vow Renewal Surprise

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg know how to get romantic, even in the middle of a pandemic.

The actress, 47, joined Global’s “The Talk” and gushed about her husband’s surprise gesture on their sixth wedding anniversary.

“Every year, Donnie surprises me with renewing our vows…but this year, I was in Los Angeles shooting ‘Masked Singer’,” she explained. “But that sneaky fella, he got into cahoots with the ‘Masked Singer’ group and said, ‘Can you lie and say there’s a zoom meeting call’ and I signed in without any hair or makeup, just in my pyjamas and up on the screen is Donnie and our minister and we renewed our vows on the Zoom call.”

RELATED: Tara Reid Reflects On Viral Argument With ‘Cruel’ Jenny McCarthy: ‘She Had Such A Meanness And Cold Heart In Her’

She added, “Even though it was on Zoom it was so romantic.”

Later, McCarthy chatted about the rumoured miniseries based on “The View”, and even revealed who she would want to play her.

“First of all, I hope they get that right, because there are a lot of good stories from there,” she said. “They can call me anytime. But, I would say Reese Witherspoon.”

RELATED: Watch: Jenny McCarthy And Donnie Wahlberg Recreate ‘Tiger King’ Music Video

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.